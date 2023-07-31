ITR Filing Last Date Today: Check This Quick Guide To File ITR Online Now

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing Last Date: The option to file your ITR online is available through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. The specific ITR form you should complete will vary depending on your income and income sources. Once you have chosen the appropriate ITR form, you can proceed with filling it out, providing necessary information about your income, deductions, and tax liability.

Filing ITR facilitates the calculation of your tax liability, taking into account applicable tax rates and enabling you to claim deductions and exemptions that you are eligible for. By adhering to the deadline and submitting ITR on time, you avoid penalties, fines, and legal repercussions. Before you file the ITR, there are a few documents which are required to fill the correct information in the return form.

ITR Filing Last Date

The last date to file ITR for the financial year 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is July 31, 2023. There will be no further extension of the deadline.

To file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions: