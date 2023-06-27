Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
ITR Filing Crosses 1 Cr Milestone Till June 26; Know How To Register And File ITR Soon

ITR Filing 2023-24: E-filing of tax returns is mandatory for certain categories of taxpayers in India.

Reported By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

You can file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Portal.
The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, 2023 hitting the milestone faster than last year. The last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers and those assessees who do not need to get their accounts audited.

In a tweet, the IT department said the 1 crore ITR filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

“Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till 26th June this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till 8th of July last year," it said.

The department also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush.

Step-by-Step Guide To Register On Income Tax Portal

To register for e-Filing as a taxpayer on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Prerequisite for Individual Users

Before taxpayers start registration, ensure the following details should be hand-in-hand.

  • Valid PAN
  • Valid Mobile Number
  • Valid Current Address
  • Valid Email Address, preferably your own

Registration Process

Perform the following steps to register as an ‘Individual User’:

Step 1: Visit the ‘e-Filing’ Portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: ​Click ‘Register Yourself’ button located at right side of the Home Page.

Step 3: Select the user type as ‘Individual’.

Step 4: Click Continue

Provide the following basic details:

PAN; Surname, First Name and Middle Name; Date of birth; Residential Status

Step 5: Click ‘Continue’

Step 6: Fill in the following mandatory details:

  • Password Details
  • Contact Details
  • Current Address
  • Click ‘Submit’

Step 7: After registration,

  • For Residents, a six digit OTP1 and OTP2 will be shared on your mobile number and email ID, specified at the time of registration.
  • For Non-residents, OTP will be shared on your primary email ID, specified at the time of registration.

Step 8: Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process

Upon successful login, you will be directed to your e-Filing dashboard, where you can access various services and features provided by the Income Tax Department.

    • To file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions:

    • Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department of India (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/)
    • On the homepage, click on the “Login" button to access your e-Filing account.
    • Enter your User ID (which is your PAN) and the password associated with your account. Also, enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the “Login" button.
    • Once you log in, you will be directed to your e-Filing dashboard.
    • On the dashboard, click on the “e-File" tab.
    • From the drop-down menu, select “Income Tax Return."
    • Choose the assessment year for which you want to file the tax return.
    • Select the appropriate ITR (Income Tax Return) form applicable to your income sources.
    • Remember to keep a copy of all the documents and maintain records for future reference.

