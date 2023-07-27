Online ITR Filing Process: Simple Steps To File Income Tax Return, Know Details Here

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing: You can file your ITR online through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. The ITR form that you need to fill will depend on your income and sources of income. Once you have selected the ITR form that you need to fill, you can start filling the form. You will need to provide details of your income, deductions, and tax liability.

Filing ITR facilitates the calculation of your tax liability, taking into account applicable tax rates and enabling you to claim deductions and exemptions that you are eligible for. By adhering to the deadline and submitting ITR on time, you avoid penalties, fines, and legal repercussions. Before you file the ITR, there are a few documents which are required to fill the correct information in the return form.

To file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions: