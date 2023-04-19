Tax Calendar April 2023: Don't Miss These Key Dates This Month

A tax calendar is an essential tool for individuals and businesses to stay organised and compliant with tax requirements. It includes important tax deadlines for the year, such as due dates for estimated tax payments, tax returns, and other tax-related filings. By keeping track of these deadlines, you can avoid late filing penalties and interest charges.

A tax calendar can help you plan ahead and take advantage of tax-saving opportunities, such as making contributions to retirement accounts or charitable donations before the end of the tax year.

A tax calendar is an essential tool for anyone who wants to stay organised and compliant with tax requirements.

Important Dates For Your Tax Diary (As per Income Tax Department)

7 April 2023

​​​​Due date for deposit of Tax deducted by an office of the government for the month of March, 2023. However, all sum deducted by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan​

14 April 2023

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of February, 2023

14 April 2023

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of February, 2023

14 April 2023

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194 M in the month of February, 2023

14 April 2023

​​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194S in the month of February, 2023

Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S​

15 April 2023

Quarterly statement in respect of foreign remittances (to be furnished by authorised dealers) in Form No. 15CC for quarter ending March, 2023​

15 April 2023

​Due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of March, 2023

30 April 2023

​Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of March, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan

30 April 2023

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of March, 2023

30 April 2023

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of March, 2023

30 April 2023

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194 M in the month of March, 2023

30 April 2023

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S in the month of March, 2023

Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

30 April 2023

​Due date for deposit of Tax deducted by an assessee other than an office of the Government for the month of March, 2023​

30 April 2023

​Due date for e-filing of a declaration in Form No. 61 containing particulars of Form No. 60 received during the period October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

30 April 2023

​Due date for uploading declarations received from recipients in Form. 15G/15H during the quarter ending March, 2023

30 April 2023

​Due date for deposit of TDS for the period January 2023 to March 2023 when Assessing Officer has permitted quarterly deposit of TDS under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H

