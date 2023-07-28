Attention Taxpayers! ITR Deadline Not Extending For AY 2023-24? Income Tax Department Says THIS

ITR Deadline 2023 Update, Income Tax: Even as just three days left for the ITR deadline of July 31 for the assessment year 2023-24, the income tax department on Friday urged taxpayers who have not yet filed their ITR for AY 2023-24 to file it at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. It said the department will continue to provide support till July 31, including Saturday and Sunday.

“To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24×7 basis and we are providing support through calls, live chats, Webex sessions & social media," the Income Tax India said in a tweet on Friday.

It said over 5 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till July 27 this year as compared to July 30 last year. Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till July 27, 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88 per cent ITRs filed have been e-verified.

“Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed," the income tax department said in the tweet.

“We express our gratitude to the taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 5 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs), 3 days early this year, compared to the preceding year!," it said.