TCS Gets 10-Year Contract For Teachers' Pensions Scheme In England

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has emerged as a global leader in IT services, business solutions and consulting. This firm offers a consulting-led and integrated portfolio of IT and IT-enabled services. TCS has provided its software services in the United States and England as well. Now, the company has also been chosen for another important project in England.

TCS has been chosen by the Department for Education to administer and enhance the customer experiences for the Teachers’ Pension Scheme in England and Wales. The company has informed about it in a press release. Teachers’ Pension Scheme is the second largest public sector pension scheme in the UK with over 2 million members.

TCS has been rewarded with a 10-year contract to manage the scheme administration services. The firm will do so with a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS™ (software brand). It will enable accurate administration of pension records, payment of benefits, effective scheme finance management, proactive member engagement and easy access to information. TCS has been providing its services in the UK since 1975 in Company Cloud, Cognitive Business Operations, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, etc.