IT Hiring In June Declines 31%; Oil & Gas, Real Estate Show Robust Growth In Jobs: Report

White-collar hiring in India continued to consolidate in June 2023 with an overall decline of 3 per cent as compared to last year. The IT industry hiring continues to remain an area of concern, with new jobs in the sector declining 31 per cent year-on-year during June 2023. Sectors that saw the highest growth in jobs during the month were energy and real estate sectors, which grew 40 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, according to a report by Naukri.com.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index, one of the leading measures of hiring in India based on about 10 lakh jobs per month, stood at 2,795 in June 2023. This is a 3 per cent decline compared to June 2022 and 2 per cent decline compared to May 2023.

“While the number of white-collar jobs in the tech sector and metros declined, the number of jobs in the real estate and energy sectors, especially in non-metros, mitigated this decline to yield an overall flat job market," Naukri.com said in a statement on Monday.

Oil & Gas, Real Estate, and Pharma Sectors Post Record Hiring

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, the oil & gas sector continued its bull run with 40 per cent growth in new jobs compared to June last year. This is in line with the rapid refinery expansion and supporting roles to meet the increased domestic and export demand.

The key roles witnessing maximum hiring include exploration engineers, refinery operations managers, and health, safety, and environment specialists (HSE specialists), predominantly in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR regions. Hiring in this sector is skewed toward professionals with mid-level experience.

The real estate sector continued its bull run with 17 per cent growth in new jobs creation compared to June last year. Riding the infrastructure development and commercial real estate boom, Mumbai and Chennai surfaced as the key employment hubs for roles like property appraisers, construction project managers, and real estate consultants.

The pharmaceutical sector also surged with a 14 per cent growth in new jobs compared to June last year. Propelled by sustained R&D investments in drug development, the cities of Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune emerged as preferred destinations for hiring biotechnologists, clinical research analysts, and quality assurance specialists.

Automobile, hospitality and banking were some of the other sectors witnessing positive hiring sentiments, with 12 per cent, 11 per cent, and 11 per cent growth in the new jobs created compared to June last year.

IT, Retail, FMCG Show Cautious Hiring

The IT sector saw a 31 per cent decline in new jobs created compared to June last year. The decline in hiring was prominent across all types of IT companies, including global tech giants, large IT services companies, tech-focused startups, and unicorns. Major IT companies in India are TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL, among others.

Hiring dipped across all metros and non-metros, with IT-dependent metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune being hardest hit.

While traditional roles such as software developers and system analysts continued to witness a downturn, niche roles such as cybersecurity analysts and AI specialists showed positive hiring trends, bucking the negative trend across most other tech roles.

Besides IT, sectors such as retail, BPO, education, FMCG, and insurance also showed cautious hiring sentiments with a dip of 23 per cent, 17 per cent, 9 per cent, 9 per cent, and 7 per cent, respectively, in hiring trends compared to June last year.

City-Wise Hiring Growth

Ahmedabad topped the list with an unprecedented 23 per cent growth in employment compared to June last year, followed by Vadodara with 14 per cent growth, while Jaipur continued to hold steady. Auto, construction, and pharma sectors played a significant role in driving this hiring spree across non-metros.