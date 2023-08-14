TCS, Lexmark Partner to Transform Digital Core

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced it has been selected to transform IoT solutions provider Lexmark’s enterprise applications, cloud journey and innovation programme. As part of the association, TCS is moving Lexmark’s workloads to a public cloud and designing a cloud operating model using automation and infrastructure-as-code. The digital core is being developed to elevate user experience across finance, order to cash, and supply chain functions, TCS said.

TCS will also design a command centre to monitor business processes across applications, data, infrastructure and network.