Meet K Krithivasan: TCS Welcomes New Visionary CEO Today; Here's What You Should Know

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, had earlier appointed K Krithivasan as the new CEO-designate, with effect from March 16. His appointment came after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned from the post of MD and CEO “to pursue other interests". An alumnus of Coimbatore Institute of Technology and IIT Kanpur, Krithivasan took over the TCS reins on June 1 as the fifth CEO in its over-five-decade-long history.

While K Krithivasan was based in Chennai, he has been operating out of the TCS guest house in Mumbai for the last few months and will start house hunting soon as his family will be relocating. An avid reader, he has also been taking an intensive Sanskrit course over the last few years, Moneycontrol reported.

At 58, he will be one of the senior most executives in the company to be appointed CEO. Prior to this, he was the global head of TCS’s Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, which contributes around 35 percent of the company’s revenue.

Here’re key things to know about K Krithivasan:

Who Is K Krithivasan?

K Krithivasan has been the president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business group at Tata Consultancy Services

K Krithivasa has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years. He joined the Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

K Krithivasa is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

K Krithivasa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

K Krithivasa takes charge at a time when growth is slowing down for the IT sector due to uncertainties, and caution in key markets such as the US and Europe.

In his tenure at TCS spanning over 33 years, K Krithivasa has maintained a low profile, but those who have known him describe him as a hard-working, execution-driven leader, who is also approachable and cordial. According to a recent note by Kotak Institutional Equities, he managed a large BFSI portfolio of $11 billion, Moneycontrol reported.

The USD 25-billion software giant in a surprise announcement in March this year said Rajesh Gopinathan, its CEO for more than six years with over four years left to his second five-year term, decided to move on from September 15.

The company had nominated Krithivasan as the CEO designate while Gopinathan, would continue with the company till September 15 to provide transition and support to his successor.

Gopinathan, 52, had said this is his first resignation and he has not written a resume since the campus days as he joined Tata Industries 27 years ago from the campus and TCS 22 years ago. He did not reveal his plans after September 15.