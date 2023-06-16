TCS New CEO's Salary Revealed: Know How Much K Krithivasan Earns In A Year

K Krithivasan, the chief executive officer of TCS, took over as the company’s chief executive on June 1 after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned as the company’s MD and CEO. Krithivasan is the fifth CEO of TCS in its over-five-decade-long history. Here’s a look at TCS CEO K Krithivasan’s salary:

Krithivasan’s basic salary currently stands at Rs 10 lakh per month or Rs 1.2 crore a year, which can go up to Rs 16 lakh per month or nearly Rs 1.90 crore, plus other benefits. According to reports, his monthly salary package in 2018-19 was Rs 4.3 crore.

In the financial year 2022-23, the company’s COO N G Subramaniam earned a total compensation of Rs 23.59 crore during the fiscal year 2023, up 14 per cent through the year. It had grown 18 per cent in FY22.

TCS pays remuneration by salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances (fixed component) and commission (variable component) to its managing director and the executive directors, the company has said in its annual report. Variable pay, better understood as performance pay, depends primarily on the company’s performance.

Rajesh Gopinathan, who recently stepped down as the MD and CEO, recieved a total compensation of Rs 25.75 crore in the financial year 2021-22. It comprised a salary of Rs 1.5 crore, benefits and allowance of Rs 2.25 crore, and a total commission (from earnings) of Rs 22 crore.

Who Is K Krithivasan?

K Krithivasan has been the president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business group at Tata Consultancy Services

K Krithivasa has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years. He joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

K Krithivasa is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.