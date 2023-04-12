Trends :Stock MarketFuel PricesFixed DepositsUPIIncome Tax
TCS Q4 Results: IT Major Announces Rs 24 Dividend Per Equity Share

TCS declared its Q4FY23 financial results on April 12

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of Rs 1 each.
India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services declared its Q4FY23 financial results on April 12. Apart from financial results, the TCS board also announced the final dividend for 2022-23 at its 28th annual general meeting. TCS’ net profit had stood at Rs 9,959 in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY22).

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share.

The IT major has reported 14.8% jump YoY in its net profit to Rs 11,436 for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23). The revenue from operations of India’s largest IT services company also rose 16.94% to Rs 59,162, compared with Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago period.

On a constant currency basis, TCS revenue jumped 13.5 per cent during the December 2022 quarter. TCS’ board had also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

In the previous quarter of October-December 2022, TCS’ (TCS) consolidated net profit stood at Rs 10,846 crore, a jump of 11% on a year-on-year basis. During October-December 2022, TCS’ revenue rose 19.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 58,229 crore.

first published: April 12, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 17:44 IST
