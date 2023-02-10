Tech Layoffs: Over 1 Lakh Employees Lose Job So Far In 2023 Alone; Know Company-Wise List

Tech Layoffs In 2023: Citing cost cutting due to macroeconomic pressures, tech companies across the world have resorted to layoffs in the past months. The sacking includes letting go of employees in thousands in numbers to eliminating entire teams. According to the latest data from layoffs.fyi, about 332 tech companies have laid off 1,00,746 employees in 2023 so far.

The year 2023 has witnessed mass layoffs by companies such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon, among others. Google laid off 6 per cent of its workforce or 12,000 employees, the highest among all companies. Microsoft let go of 10,000 employees, Amazon sacked around 8,000 employees.

Apart from these, Salesforce laid off 8,000 employees, Dell sacked 6,650, IBM about 3,900, SAP nearly 3,000, Zoom around 1,300, and Coinbase about 950 employees, among others.

In the latest tech layoffs, Yahoo layoffs are the newest addition to the global layoffs list. Yahoo has announced to lay off 20 percent of its staff, impacting 1,600 employees in its ad tech business. Employees were notified on Thursday that 12 per cent of the company (1,000 employees) would be laid off before the end of the day. Within the next six months, another 8 percent — or 600 — will lose their jobs. Around half of Yahoo’s ad tech business will be affected by these cuts.

Microsoft-owned GitHub has also announced to lay off about 10 per cent of its workforce or 300 employees in the upcoming quarter. The company will vacate its offices and become fully remote once their leases ends.

Companies are citing economic pressure and uncertain future while cutting the jobs. Recently, Dell Technologies cut about 6,650 jobs or about 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce. Its co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future".

Dell’s headcount will be the lowest in 6 years after the layoffs are complete. The layoffs come amid the ongoing challenges in the personal computer industry. In a memo to staff, Clarke said, “We’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger. We will be ready when the market rebounds."

Company-Wise Layoff Data for major companies in 2023:

Microsoft Layoffs — 10,000 employees (5% of workforce)

Amazon Layoffs — 8,000 (3% of workforce)

Salesforce Layoffs — 8,000 (10% of workforce)

Dell Layoffs — 6,650 (5% of workforce)

IBM Layoffs — 3,900 (2% of workforce)

SAP Layoffs — 3,000 (3% of workforce)

Zoom Layoffs — 1,300 (15% of workforce)

Coinbase Layoffs — 950 (20% of workforce)

Yahoo Layoffs — 1,600 (20% of workforce)

GitHub Layoffs — 300 (10% of workforce).

