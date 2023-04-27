Trends :Byju's RaidsKotak Mahindra Bank Q4Forex ReservesMankind IPO7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Tech Mahindra Q4 Net Profit Falls 27% to Rs 1,179.8 Crore

Tech Mahindra Q4 Net Profit Falls 27% to Rs 1,179.8 Crore

For FY23, Tech Mahindra's net profit comes at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 16:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Tech Mahindra has declared its Q4 FY23 results on Thursday.
Tech Mahindra has declared its Q4 FY23 results on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,179.8 crore. The fifth-largest IT services company by revenues had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 1,637.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, its net profit came at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 14,023.7 crore as against Rs 12,436.1 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses jumped to Rs 12,493.8 crore as against R$ 10,567.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: April 27, 2023, 16:51 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 16:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures