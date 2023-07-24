Tech Sector Report: 25% Women Uncomfortable In Current Roles, Missed Exposure In Edn

Forty-six percent of young Indian professionals said that tech careers were not promoted much to them, with that figure rising to 50% for women, while 52% didn’t receive the push even during college, said a new survey. 8% of young professionals said they never received sufficient information about tech careers, including 10% of women, and they instead relied on independent research about careers.

Wiley’s global talent development solution, Wiley Edge recently conducted a comprehensive survey targeting 200 senior IT decision-makers and approximately 1,000 young professionals aged 21 to 25, working in Indian tech enterprises.

The survey explores the state of diversity in tech workforces amongst mid and large-size enterprises in India. It also identifies various challenges and opportunities within the sector, with a focus on Gen Z professionals and entry-level roles in the tech industry.

Key findings of the survey;

Motivations Behind Joining the Tech Industry

When asked about their motivations for entering the tech sector, despite limited education and encouragement in school or college, 39% of respondents said their independent research on various industries led them to believe that tech provided the greatest opportunities. Additionally, 35% were inspired by prominent figures or media, 23% received encouragement from friends, 23% possessed a natural affinity for science and mathematics, and 21% were influenced by their parents.

Promoting Careers in Tech: Opportunities & Challenges

The survey reveals mixed sentiments among young talent in the tech sector. 30% of Gen Zs viewed tech careers as futureproof. Concerns arise with 36% perceiving the industry as male-dominated, 20% feeling unwelcome, and 20% lacking awareness of job opportunities (22% among women). Overall, 45% of respondents reported positive experiences in the tech industry, with 30% describing them as mostly positive. However, women highlighted specific challenges they encounter.

Among women surveyed, 25% felt uncomfortable in their current roles, and 34% expressed a desire to leave their roles because they felt unwelcome or uncomfortable. These challenges were attributed to factors such as organisational culture/leadership (30%), lack of support/resources (33%), lack of appreciation/rewards (33%), lack of growth opportunities (40%), and unequal treatment/gender pay gaps (30%). Additionally, 32% of women said they faced discrimination in the tech recruitment market.

The Recruitment Struggle: Difficulty Attracting Women at All Levels

Within the tech industry, businesses face an ongoing battle to recruit women for various roles. A staggering 45% of companies encountered difficulties in attracting women for entry-level tech positions, 28% for mid-level roles, and 20% for senior-level openings. For a notable 13% of organisations, the struggle spans across all levels, while 20% of businesses found the process of recruiting women for tech roles easy.

Awareness versus Action: A Disconnect in Addressing Gender Diversity

While many businesses acknowledge the pressing issue of gender diversity, awareness does not always translate into effective action. A substantial 69% of surveyed companies actively recognised and attempted to address the lack of gender diversity within their organisations. However, 8% are aware of the problem but grapple with knowing how to approach it. 3% have come to accept the lack of diversity as a normal occurrence in the tech field.

Additionally, 37% of businesses admitted to having a gender pay gap problem. 74% of businesses that admitted to having a gender pay gap problem are struggling to close it. Moreover, 54% of companies found it challenging to retain female tech talent. More than one in 10 businesses lack a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy.

Supporting Women in Tech: Steps Towards Inclusivity

Despite the prevailing challenges, businesses are taking steps to support and empower women in the tech industry. 81% of companies offer mentorship programs tailored to women employees, providing invaluable guidance for their professional and personal development.

Furthermore, 63% of organisations prioritised internal development, aiming to cultivate women leaders from within their ranks. In fact, only 16% reported hiring women from outside the company for senior-level openings. In recognition of the needs of women in the workforce, 70% of businesses have updated their benefits packages, while 39% have implemented flexible working policies to attract and retain more women.

Expanding the Talent Pipeline: The Key to Diversity Improvement

To enhance gender diversity, businesses must widen their junior talent pipeline. However, despite the lack of diversity at top universities, 85 of companies exclusively hire graduates from these institutions. Additionally, 28% of organisations display a preference for graduates from prestigious universities.

Diversifying the Hiring Process: A Path to Attracting and Nurturing Diverse Talent

The findings reveal that while progress has been made to diversify tech workforces, there is still room for improvement. The implementation of anti-bias hiring practices has yielded positive results, with 98% of businesses noticing an improvement, and an impressive 73% experiencing a significant positive impact.