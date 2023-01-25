The Telangana government has increased the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners by 2.73 per cent. This has spread a wave of happiness for over 7.2 lakh government employees and pensioners of the state. The state government has revised its existing DA/DR from 17.29 per cent to 20.02 per cent, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2021. The employees will receive their arrears of dearness allowance between July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, in the General Provident Fund (GPF) account.

However, the arrears of the dearness allowance will be paid to employees who are due to retire on superannuation on May 31, 2023. Moreover, they are exempted to make contributions to the General Provident Fund during the last four months of their service. Meanwhile, for pensioners, their arrears will be paid along with their pension of January 2023.

It must be noted here that dearness relief arrears between July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, will be paid in eight instalments. The process for the same will start in February 2023, payable in March 2023.

The Telangana government’s move to increase the DA, according to Finance Minister T Harish Rao, will help 2.88 lakh retirees and 4.40 lakh public employees. Employees claim that the DA for July 2021 has been released and that the DAs for January 2022, July 2022, and January 2023 are still pending.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government increased the dearness allowance by 4%. Now, the DA that the employees receive was increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent. More than 16 lakh state employees saw a significant pay hike as a result of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision.

