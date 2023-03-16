Singapore’s Changi has dethroned Doha’s Hamad International Airport to achieve the top spot in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The Asian hub had slipped to the third place in the rankings last year, due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions but managed to claw back as the numero uno. The Chief Executive Officer for Changi Airport Group, Lee Seow Hiang, expressed his delight at the award. “Changi Airport is honoured to be named World’s Best Airport for the twelfth time," he said in a statement on the airport’s website. “This recognition is great encouragement to our airport community, who stood firmly together to battle the challenges of Covid-19 over the past two years," Lee Seow Hiang added.

The airport also posted a message on Twitter for all its followers, thanking them for their support. “We couldn’t have done it without your support and the dedication of our airport community. Thank you and we look forward to welcoming you to Changi Airport", the tweet read.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined on the basis of a customer satisfaction survey.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport slipped to the second spot, while Tokyo’s Haneda bagged the third spot. Going further, Seoul’s Incheon and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle stood at the fourth and fifth position. Charles de Gaulle also emerged as the highest-rated airport in Europe. Istanbul, Munich, Zurich, Tokyo Narita and Madrid Barajas rounded off the top 10 airports.

A notable point was the absence of American airports from the top 10 list. The highest placed airport in the United States is the Seattle-Tacoma, which is placed 18th on the list.

Were there any Indian airports in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023?

Interestingly, three Indian airports also made the cut to the top 100 of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport improved marginally in the rankings to occupy the 36th position. It was placed 37th last year.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport occupies the 84th spot while Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport stands in the 69th position. Both cities have seen their rankings decline in the past year. In the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022, Mumbai occupied the 65th position, while Bengaluru was placed in the 61st spot.

