The Koru: All You Need To Know About Jeff Bezoz’s Superyacht, The Largest Sailing Boat

The World’s third wealthiest person and founder-cum-executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos was last year seen on his yacht with partner Lauren Sanchez. Photos of the couple sunbathing on the luxurious yacht went viral. The yacht is named Koru. Jeff Bezos has even had a sculpture resembling his ladylove Lauren Sanchez installed on the yacht. The superyacht and the sculpture have been in discussion ever since the photos went viral last year. Let us find out more about Koru and what it’s worth is.

The Sánchez-inspired sculpture is adorned with a necklace that represents the couple’s favourite symbol, Koru, which is Mori for loop or coil and is modelled on the spiral form of an unfolding silver fern frond. One of the most significant symbols in Mori traditions, koru represents fresh starts, a new stage in life, positive change, personal development, and hope for the future, as Bezos has previously stated on his Instagram.

A huge boat with three masts, the Koru has a 246-foot vessel attached to the back that can hold small boats, motorcycles, vehicles, and ships. Its masts are about 229 feet tall, which aids in boosting its speed to 20 knots. This boat costs $500 million, or Rs4,145 crore. Additionally, it has been stated in numerous publications that this yacht features movie theatres, a large number of lounges, and business rooms. On the bowsprit, the boat’s forwardmost component, there are also arrangements to sit and chill. The Koru is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world.

The yacht was also embroiled in a controversy last year when Rotterdam’s heritage Koningshaven bridge was considered to be destroyed because Jezz Bezoz’s boat was too high to pass underneath it during the trial. The representative for the mayor of Rotterdam also confirmed that Bezos would cover the cost of demolishing and reconstructing the bridge. However, after heavy backlash and protests, the bridge was ultimately not demolished and The Koru took a different passage.