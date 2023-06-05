Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » These 4 Stocks Could Deliver up to 60% returns

These 4 Stocks Could Deliver up to 60% returns

According to experts, these 4 stocks can rise from 30 percent to 60 percent from the current level.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 20:12 IST

Delhi, India

These stocks could help you make money in the current market boom.
These stocks could help you make money in the current market boom.

Benchmark index BSE Sensex ended in green for the second consecutive session on Monday. The frontline index has been on a gaining spree by rising in six of the last eight sessions. It has risen by around 8.73% since March 24.

Meanwhile, the shares of a few companies are on an upward surge due to a positive sentiment in the market. In such a case, it may be advantageous for investors to identify and invest in these equities.

Investors can consider these stocks to gain from the current boom in the market. According to experts, these four stocks can rise from 30 percent to 60 percent from the current level.

Advertisement

• Royal Orchid Hotels

• Lemon Tree Hotels

• Prestige Estates Projects

• SBI Life Insurance

• Hotel Royal Orchid

Royal Orchid Hotels

Royal Orchid Hotels stock has been steadily rising for quite some time. On Friday, June 2, its shares closed at Rs 327.20 apiece on BSE with a gain of 4.55%. However, on Monday shares of the company closed 1.85% lower at Rs 334.35 apiece on BSE. Mumbai-based brokerage Edelweiss, predicts a 64.48% upside from its current price. The brokerage has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 549.

SBI Life Insurance

Advertisement

On June 2, the shares of SBI Life Insurance saw a marginal decline of 0.15% on the BSE and the shares of the company closed at Rs 1,205.65 apiece. However, on Monday, June 5, shares of SBI Life Insurance closed in green at Rs 1214.65, up 0.96%. The stock is expected to rise 30% from its current level, according to domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities. The brokerage has fixed a target price of Rs 1580 per share.

Prestige Estates Projects

Advertisement

The real estate company’s stock rallied for fourth consecutive day and closed 5% higher at Rs 515.35 apiece on BSE on Monday. Brokerage Motilal Oswal has set a target price of Rs 675 per share, an upside of 31% from the current level.

Lemon Tree Hotels

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Following the March quarter results, ICICI Securities has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 137 per piece, an upside of 46% from the Monday’s closing level. The hotel chain stock closed 1.24% higher at Rs 93.85 per share on Monday.

    (Disclaimer: Stocks mentioned here are just for information purposes. If you want to invest in any of these, first consult a Certified Investment Advisor. News18 is not responsible for your profit or loss.)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 20:12 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 20:12 IST
    Read More