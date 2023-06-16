These 7 Smallcap Stocks Generated Significant Returns In One Year

Investing in the equity market requires careful planning and the implementation of a well-defined investment strategy. One key dilemma the investors face is choosing between smallcap and largecap stocks. While smallcap stocks can be more volatile and see a sharp price fluctuation, they have proven to generate substantial profits for seasoned investors.

Here are seven small-cap stocks that have delivered significant returns during the past one-year period.

Som Distilleries: Som Distilleries shares have been delivering outstanding returns, garnering attention from renowned investors like Dolly Khanna. With a remarkable 290% return in just one year, the stock continues to trade in green. In the past one month shares of Som Distilleries have gained 38%. On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 245.8 apiece, up 2.42%, on BSE.

Arrow Greentech: Arrow Greentech, a packaging firm, has also provided impressive returns to investors in the past one-year. The stock has witnessed a gain of approximately 294% within a year. On Friday, the stock closed 0.77% lower at Rs 347 apiece on BSE. The shares have gained over 54% in the past three months.

Kamat Hotels: Kamat Hotels is another noteworthy stock, with a substantial 300% surge in value over the past year. Notably, the stock has achieved a 106% gain in the last six months. Shares of Kamat Hotels closed 2.37% higher at Rs 220.5 apiece on BSE on Friday.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Investors in Imagicaaworld Entertainment have witnessed tremendous returns, with the stock posting more than 250% gain over the past one year. On Friday, the stock closed 2.84% lower at Rs 47.92 apiece on BSE.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services have gained 191% in the past one year. Shares of the company closed at Rs 385.7 apiece, down 1.15%, on BSE.

Centum Electronics: Centum Electronics has multiplied investors’ money nearly fourfold in the last twelve months, boasting a gain of approximately 195%. Notably, the stock has achieved a 57% increase in the last month. On Friday, the stock closed at Rs 1208.9 per share on BSE with a gain of 3.97%.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers: Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers stock has delivered a noteworthy 144% return in the last one-year period. Within the last month, the stock gained approximately 22%. On Friday, the stock closed 0.29% lower at Rs 64.52 per share.