Things To Keep In Mind For A Booming Business In Rubber Cultivation

Rubber is a significant agricultural commodity made from the latex of the Hevea brasiliensis tree. Rubber is useful because of its unique attributes, including elasticity, water resistance and electrical non-conductivity. It can be used to insulate, waterproof and also create pneumatic tires. Rubber cultivation has a significant impact on bolstering the economy of the country. Farmers earn plenty of profit from rubber cultivation too.

India is the fourth largest country in terms of rubber production. While Kerala is the largest rubber-producing state, Tripura is the second highest. Here are a few facts on rubber cultivation that you should be aware of if you want to cultivate the plant.

Farming method

Rubber is planted on alluvial or loamy soil, primarily in sloping and undulating regions or slightly elevated flat land terrains. It should have well-developed drainage systems where there is no chance of water stagnation. The ideal pH range for soil is between 4.5 and 6.0. The plantation of rubber should be done between June and July. Additionally, it also requires regular irrigation.

Best states

Rubber is best cultivated in only particular regions across India that are deemed fit by the climate and topography. The Rubber Board mentions that rubber cultivation is conducted in about 89,264 hectares in Tripura, 58,000 hectares in Assam, 17,000 hectares in Meghalaya, 15,000 hectares in Nagaland, 4,200 hectares in Manipur, 4,070 hectares in Mizoram and 5,820 hectares in Arunachal Pradesh.

Best export places

Being one of the most useful plants, rubber is exported to various foreign countries including Brazil, Turkey, Egypt, Belgium, China, Italy, America, Pakistan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Nepal and Sweden. Research indicates that over 12,000 metric tonnes of natural rubber were exported from India in 2020.

One-time investment

Rubber tree also produces a certain extract known as rubber milk or latex. After the extract is sent to the labs for research, good-quality rubber is prepared. Shoals, tires, engine seals, balls, elastic bands and electrical equipment are all made of rubber. Rubber cultivation will enable you to earn a 40-year profit as it is a one-time investment.

Financial assistance from the government

The Central government and the World Bank both provide financial aid to farmers who cultivate rubber. The average height of a rubber tree in the wild is 43 metres, but those produced for trade are often a little less. By cultivating rubber, you can yield a big harvest.

