This Coffee Stock Has Doubled Investors’ Money In 3 Years

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, a company known for its coffee outlets under the name Café Coffee Day, has caught the attention of investors in the stock market. Despite its low stock price, the company has displayed significant gains, allowing investors to reap substantial profits in the last few years. Over the past month, the company’s stock has surged over 13% while the shares have gained 11%.

The stock closed 1.2% lower on BSE on Tuesday after hitting day’s high of Rs 38.5 apiece earlier in the day, ending its four day gaining streak.

On Monday, the shares surged nearly 18%, reaching a peak of Rs 39.85 apiece on BSE. However, it is important to note that this peak level was short-lived, as the share price experienced a slight decline and closed at Rs 37.45 per share.

The stock has demonstrated a strong rebound in the past month, showing resilience and attracting investor attention, it has also faced challenging times. Over the last six months, the stock has witnessed a significant decline of 26%. Additionally, in 2023, it experienced a decrease of 23%, further highlighting its fluctuating nature.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is not solely limited to coffee outlets. It is also engaged in coffee bean trading, operates resorts and provides consultancy services. Founded in 2008, the company has entered into various coffee-related businesses both domestically and internationally, allowing it to diversify its operations and revenue streams.

The market capitalisation of Café Coffee Day stands at Rs 724 crore. The most recent quarterly figures released by the company in December 2022 showcased a notable improvement in revenue, reaching Rs 244 crore. However, the company experienced a substantial decline in profits, resulting in a loss of Rs 402 crore for the December quarter. In contrast, the September quarter of 2022 saw a profit of Rs 5.67 crore.

Regarding shareholding patterns, retail investors dominate the ownership of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, holding over 86% of the company’s shares. Promoters, on the other hand, possess a relatively small portion of approximately 10% of the shares.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd continues to be a captivating entity in the stock market, providing both opportunities and challenges for investors. As the company navigates through its highs and lows, investors must carefully assess the risks and rewards associated with its stock to make informed decisions.