This Country Produces More Steel Than The Entire World Together; India At Number 2

Steel is an integral part of the construction and household systems around the world. Its production is considered one of the top contributors to the country’s GDP, and the alloy is widely used in the construction of bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. Steel is also used to build vehicles, shipbuilding, machinery manufacturing, fertiliser production, etc. But do you know which country produces the maximum steel?

An interesting fact about the share of steel production is that the world’s top steel-producing country contributes to it so much that even if the production of the rest of the world is combined, they wouldn’t be able to beat the first.

The top 10 countries in terms of steel production percentage, according to World of Statistics are:

China – 53.9%

India – 6.6%

Japan – 4.8%

United States of America – 4.3%

Russia – 3.8%

South Korea – 3.5%

Germany – 2.0%

Turkey – 1.9%

Brazil – 1.8%

Iran – 1.6%

Check the list here:

According to worldsteel.org, China produced 92.6 million tonnes (Mt) of steel in April 2023. As far as other countries are concerned, the numbers for the same month this year were 10.7 Mt from India, 7.2 Mt from Japan, 6.6 Mt from the USA, 6.4 Mt from Russia, 5.7 Mt from South Korea, 3.2 Mt from Germany, 2.8 Mt from Brazil, 2.7 Mt from Turkey and 3.1 Mt from Iran.

These numbers show that as far as April 2023 is concerned, there have been some changes in the lower order of the list. This is because production varies from month to month and the countries that do not have a lot of difference in their production quantities might swap positions.

It is worth noting that China’s self-sustenance is visible through the numbers as it doesn’t require any steel to be imported to carry out its infrastructural process giving them a big edge over the rest of the world in terms of cost-cutting. However, China is also the leading emitter of carbon dioxide which means that the industrial giant contributes the most to increasing pollution levels in the world.