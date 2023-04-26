This Multibagger Stock Turned Investors To Crorepatis, Giving Tremendous Returns Of 30,000% in 5 Years

Amid heavy volatility in the Indian share market, given even a small disturbance in the domestic and overseas economy and markets can create a multiplier effect on it, some stocks have given strong returns to their investors on a long-term basis.

Despite multiple factors like uneven geopolitical climate and hiccups in the foreign markets, especially the US and China markets, there are some Indian stocks that have performed extremely well, shrugging off all the market-related and economic uncertainties.

One such stock is Flomic Global Logistics Ltd, which is a global logistics and freight service provider. Investors putting a small amount of money in this stock have turned richer even on a long-term basis, thanks to the scrip’s tremendous growth curve.

Flomic Global Logistics is a small-cap company having a market capitalization of Rs 76 crore, and its shares ended Wednesday at a price of Rs 106.8 per piece on the BSE.

A penny stock five years ago, Flomic Global Logistics has given multibagger returns to investors in the last five years.

The company’s shares have rallied over 30,000 percent in the period, making investors crazy rich. The share price has zoomed from 35 paise each five years ago to Rs 106.8 per piece as on April 26, 2023.

This means that if an investor bought shares of Flomic Global Logistics worth Rs 1 lakh five years ago, their investment value would have soared to capital of multiples of crores as on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, up by more than 30,400 percent in only 5 years.

Investors putting in their money in Flomic Global Logistics have become crorepatis on a long-term basis.

In fact, in only a period of two years, the small-cap stock has given its investors tremendous returns of 1400 percent. This means if a person would have invested Rs 1 lakh in this share two years ago, their investment would have taken the form of Rs 15 lakh today.

