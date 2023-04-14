This Quant Mutual Fund Gave Nearly 65% Return In Last 3 Years

Mutual fund investments have become quite popular and convenient ways of building corpus funds over a period of time. There are many mutual funds which have been giving a good return to investors. Through systematic investment plan (SIP) you can even accumulate a huge amount with small investments every month. A Quant Mutual Fund is offering a comparatively higher return to investors as against the traditional investments.

A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 for three years in Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan can grow upto Rs 10 lakh.

The Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan has given investors a return of 64.5 per cent in the last three years. A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 through SIP can help you increase your funds to around Rs 10.9 lakh in three years. Moreover, the scheme’s regular plan also gave 62.19 per cent return in the last three years. This means that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will give a return worth Rs 10.4 lakh.

According to the Fund Factsheet for April 2023, Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan include Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, Jindal Stainless, RBL Bank, IRB Infrastructure, Punjab National Bank, BKJ Foods International, Usha Martin and Just Dial are the top stocks held by this small cap fund.

The Quant Small Cap Plan has allocated 15.3 per cent of its capital to banks, followed by petroleum products (6.52 per cent), pharmaceuticals (5.86 per cent) and construction (5.78 per cent).

Another SIP investment option could be the Nippon India Small Cap Fund. The direct plan of the fund gives investors a return of 47.9 per cent and the regular plan gives a return of 46.58 per cent, as per the Fund’s performance in the last three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index just like the Quant Small Cap Fund Plan.

