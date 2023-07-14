This Railway Line Between Thailand And Burma Claimed 1.2 Lakh Lives During WW2

In 1942, a tragic event unfolded during the construction of a railway line between Thailand and Burma (now Myanmar). Approximately 1,20,000 lives were lost during the construction of this 415-kilometre-long rail track. In other words, an average of 290 human lives were lost for every kilometre of railway laid. This devastating toll earned the railway line its infamous name, the ‘Death Railway,’ which remains associated with it today.

The 415-kilometre-long rail track, although not fully operational anymore, continues accommodating running trains. This railway line, known as the Thailand-Burma Link Railway, was built by Japan during their occupation of Thailand and Burma in World War II. Its primary purpose was to facilitate the delivery of logistics to the Japanese army stationed in the region.

Due to the perilous nature of transporting vital goods to Thailand and Burma via the sea route, which required ships to cover a distance of 3,200 kilometres, Japan made a strategic decision. They opted to construct a railway line spanning from Bangkok in Thailand to Rangoon in Burma as an alternative mode of transportation.

To establish a secure route connecting Burma to Thailand and Singapore during World War II, Japan occupied the regions from Singapore to Burma. To achieve this objective and gain easier access to the Indian Ocean, Japan initiated the construction of the railway line between Nong Pladuk in Thailand and Thanbujat in Burma.

Construction of the railway line commenced simultaneously from both ends on September 16, 1942, and was completed on October 17, 1943. The Burmese section spanned 111 kilometres, while the remaining 304 kilometres were built in Thailand.

Undeterred by formidable obstacles like dense forests, rugged terrain and numerous water bodies, Japan demonstrated unwavering determination in constructing the railway line. They mobilised a workforce of around 1,80,000 individuals from different Asian countries, including Thailand, China, Indonesia, Burma, Malaysia and Singapore. Additionally, an astonishing 60,000 prisoners of war who were held by the Allied countries were coerced into labour to assist in the construction of the Burma Railway line.