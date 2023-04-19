This Small-Cap Stock Surges Over 134% In One Year, More Than Doubles Investors’ Money

The energy transition company De Nora India’s stock has more than doubled the investors’ money in the past one year. It is a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of Rs 604 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and its shares have more than doubled in just one year from Rs 490.6 per share on April 19, 2022, to Rs 1,148 each on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This means De Nora India has delivered a return of 134 percent in the past one year to its investors. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,148 per piece in intraday trading on Wednesday. By market closing hours, the stock gained 7.13 percent to reach the level of Rs 1,139.15 per share.

The small-cap stock made its debut on the Indian stock market in 2002 and has given returns of a whopping 140 percent to its investors over the past five years.

The veteran market investor Mukul Agarwal, who specialises in holding multibagger shares, also invested in the shares of De Nora India during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Mukul Agarwal purchased 72,785 equity shares of the company, aggregating to a 1.37 percent shareholding.

Thus, going by the portfolio of a veteran investor, one can look into investing in De Nora India’s stock. In the last one month, the stock has gained over 20 percent, and has jumped 30.1 percent over the last five trading sessions. In the last three years this multibagger stock has gained over 540 percent.

De Nora India is a subsidiary company of the Italian multinational company De Nora Group. It is the world’s largest supplier of high-performing catalytic coatings and insoluble electrodes for electrochemical and industrial applications. The company has been active in the electrochemical space for over nine decades.

It is a market leader in electrochlorinators, cathodic protection systems, and cathode and anode for chlor-alkali industry as well as surface finishing.

