This Small Town Girl From West Bengal Builds Rs 100 Crore Company

Aunkita Nandi, born and brought up in Bardhaman, West Bengal, is an inspiration to all who desire to make a difference in the world of business and entrepreneurship. Aunkita, who was raised in a typical middle-class family and graduated from a Bengali-medium school, did not attend an IIT or IIM, but she is now the owner of a company with annual revenue of over Rs 100 crore. With her perseverance and hard work Aunkita has built her IT company named Tier 5, which specialises in web development and digital marketing.

Aunkita, who started working towards becoming an entrepreneur during her college days, now employs nearly 100 people. Her business has its headquarters in Indiana, United States.

Taking the final plunge to launch her own business was not an easy decision for Aunkita. She grew up in a typical middle-class Bengali family and her father is a government employee. In her hometown, she attended an engineering college where she studied computer science. She began developing Android apps while still a college student and used to sell them for a profit.

While she was making Android apps, she came across Jin Woogen on the dating app Tinder. Woogen was working as a software engineer in Florida, US. Aunkita talked to him about starting her own business. Together, they built the company’s basis in 2015. But, neither of them had a lot of money to invest. They had to launch the business by renting two computers. They were together for almost 6 years before getting married in 2021.

In 2021, Aunkita’s business, Tier 5, generated over Rs 100 crore in revenue. She has grown her company in a massive way from just having two computers on rent and now employees to 100 employees. She also maintains an office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake neighbourhood. More than 1,500 clients use her services. Her business uses a subscription-based business strategy. This allows other companies to utilise their software in exchange for a price.

Tier 5 has developed 25 software products till now. Aunkita is a living example of how one can make it big with limited resources at disposal.

