This Smallcap Stock Has Grown Investors’ Money 2,736% In Last 5 Years

The stock market has witnessed intense volatility for a long period of time, which has caused stocks to give higher and lower returns depending upon the overall market health. However, some companies have managed to withstand the global and domestic economic uncertainties and perform exceptionally well on the stock exchanges, giving tremendous returns to their investors.

One such company in focus is Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works. It has given a return of more than three times to the investors in the last one year.

Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works provides marine engineering solutions and also offers services for repairing naval and other commercial ships.

It is a small-cap company having a market capitalisation of Rs 1,128 crore.

The company’s shares have skyrocketed by more than 350 percent in the last one year and have made its long-term investors rich, along with those who had invested in the company’s stock over the past two years, as its price has increased by a whopping 28 times in the said period.

Two years ago, the company’s stock price was at Rs 37 per piece and is currently trading at Rs 1,045 per share, which is a spectacular jump.

This means that if a person invested a total of Rs 1 lakh in Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works’ stock two years ago, their investment as on April 21, 2023, would value at Rs 28 lakh.

The company’s share price has increased from Rs 230 per piece on April 21, 2022, to Rs 1,045 as on Friday, April 21, 2023, giving whopping returns of 354.34 percent in only one year.

Knowledge Marine and Engineering Works’ stock has given attractive multibagger returns to its investors, as the company’s share prices have soared by a breathtaking 2,736 percent in the last five years.

