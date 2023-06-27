Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Tomato Prices Double In 1 Week, May Cross ₹100 Per Kg Mark Soon

As per reports, 15 kilograms of tomatoes were sold for ₹1,100 over the weekend at Karnataka's Kolar wholesale APMC market.

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 10:22 IST

Delhi, India

The delay in the 2023 monsoon has caused a significant hike in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes. The Hindu reported that due to the limited supply, prices have surged to ₹80 per kilogram within the past week which means that the rate of tomatoes has almost doubled.

As per reports, 15 kilograms of tomatoes were sold for ₹1,100 over the weekend at Karnataka’s Kolar wholesale APMC market. There are expectations that the prices may continue to rise in Bengaluru in the near future. A senior official at a grocery chain predicted that the price of tomatoes might soon surpass the ₹100 per kg mark. In fact, in many places, the price of tomatoes has gone up to ₹70 per kg.

A farmer Anji Reddy, who came to sell tomatoes in the Kolar mandi, told Moneycontrol that this year the sowing of tomatoes has decreased and the production has also dropped due to bad weather. Due to this, the price has gone up. Even in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the retail price of tomatoes has now gone up to ₹100 per kg.

Tomato prices have also doubled in Delhi’s Azadpur market where the price has gone up to ₹70 per kg. In the national capital, the reason for skyrocketing tomato prices is the limited supply from states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In many UP mandis, the wholesale price of tomatoes has gone up to ₹80 per kg, while in Punjab the price stands at around ₹60 per kg. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, tomatoes are now being sold in bulk at ₹65 per kg.

    • Within a month, tomato prices have increased by 1900%, according to reports. In May, the price of tomatoes stood at ₹2-5 per kg in many states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The main reason behind the surge in the prices of tomatoes is either rain deficit in some areas or heavy rains where crops have been damaged.

    Other vegetables have also witnessed a surge in their prices. In some places, the price of 1 kg of beans is between ₹120 to ₹140, the price of 1 kg of capsicum has crossed ₹80 per kg and the rate of ginger has almost touched ₹200 per kg.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 10:22 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 10:22 IST
