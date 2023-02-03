Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, on Friday, spoke about the outcomes expected from the Union Budget 2023 in which she stressed “a positive surge in tourism" will give boost to the Indian economy.

Sitharaman told CNN-News18, “I expect tourism to see a significant change with people coming from abroad. It will be a good way to keep the economy active."

She also stressed that if the states and the Centre work together, the tourism sector will see a “sea change". “It’s a good way of keeping economy in a better place."

She also said she had “no precedent" before her to handle a situation like the Covid-19, and post pandemic, the government engaged in talks with different stakeholders, and “PM led the conversation".

Up to 50 tourist destinations will be developed, ‘Unity Malls’ will be set up in state capitals, information app for tourists were some of the measures announced by Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday for the tourism industry marred in the 2020 pandemic. The 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode, she said.

However, no increase in Budget allocation for sector, which remained at Rs 2,400 crore, was seen.

The Budget also promoted domestic tourism for middle class to achieve the objectives of ‘Dekho Desh’ initiative. In another programme, ‘Vibrant Villages’, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be facilitated in border villages.

The FM spoke on setting up ‘Unity Malls’ to promote ODOP (one district, one product) and other handicrafts. “The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with active participation of States, convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships," she said.

