Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar Dies

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died due to a heart attack at the age of 64, the automaker said on Wednesday. “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace," the company said in a statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that last respects can be paid to him at the Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, at 1 pm on Wednesday. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

