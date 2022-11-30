Home » Business » Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar Dies

Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar Dies

Last respects can be paid to him at the Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, at 1 pm on Wednesday

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 08:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Vikram Kirloskar. (Photo: His Twitter handle)
Vikram Kirloskar. (Photo: His Twitter handle)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar has died due to a heart attack at the age of 64, the automaker said on Wednesday. “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace," the company said in a statement.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that last respects can be paid to him at the Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, at 1 pm on Wednesday. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group.

Advertisement

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: November 30, 2022, 08:48 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 08:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tina Dutta, Shivangi Joshi, Shweta Tiwari And Other TV Actresses Will Make You Drop Your Jaws With Their Hot Makeover

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Keeps Her Airport Style Chic In Smart Blue Co-ord Set, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Airport Looks