Transferred Money To Wrong Person Through GPay, PhonePe, Paytm UPI? Here's What You Can Do

Wrong UPI Transaction: Even as the digital payment system in the country is strengthening, people are also at risk of getting duped of their money digitally or paying a wrong person inadvertently. There is a large number of cases where people have ended up paying the wrong person by entering the wrong UPI ID and considered it a loss as a result of their mistake. However, there are remedial steps available to reverse the transaction in case of a transfer to a wrong account.

According to the RBI guidelines, in case of unintentional transactions through digital services, the aggrieved person should first file a complaint with the payment system used. For instance, if the aggrieved person has wrongly transferred money through UPI platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm, then he/ she can file a complaint at the NPCI portal.

Compliant In Case Of Unintentional Digital Transaction Through UPI

According to the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) website, you can raise a complaint with respect to a UPI transaction. The complaint can be raised for both types of transactions — fund transfer and merchant transactions.

You can file a complaint on the npci.org.in website under the ‘Dispute Redressal Mechanism’ tab. Under the tab, there is a section ‘Compliant’ where an online form is available. The form will require information like UPI transaction ID, virtual payment address, amount transferred, date of transaction, email ID and mobile number. Apart from this, you also need to upload the bank statement showing the deduction of the amount concerned from your account.

While filling the form, you must choose the option ‘Incorrectly transferred to another account’ as a reason for the complaint.

According to the NPCI website, a complaint shall be first raised with the relevant TPAP, like Paytm, in respect to all UPI-related grievances/ complaints of the end-user customers on-boarded by the PSP Bank / TPAP (if the UPI transaction is made through TPAP app). In case the complaint/ grievance remains unresolved, the next level for escalation will be the PSP Bank, followed by the bank (where the end-user customer maintains its account) and NPCI, in the same order. After exercising these options, the end-user customer can approach the Banking Ombudsman and / or the Ombudsman for Digital Complaints, as the case may be.

The end-user customer shall be kept communicated by the PSP/ TPAP by means of updating the status of such end-user customer’s complaint on the relevant app itself.

Who is the RBI’s Ombudsman for Digital Transactions?

The Ombudsman for Digital Transactions is a senior official appointed by the Reserve Bank of India to redress customer complaints against system participants.

When Can One File A Complaint With RBI Ombudsman?

For redressal of grievance, the complainant must first approach the system participant concerned like Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm, etc.

If the system participant does not reply within a period of one month after receipt of the complaint, or rejects the complaint, or if the complainant is not satisfied with the reply given, the complainant can file the complaint with the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the system participant complained against, is located.

For complaints arising out of services with centralised operations, the same shall be filed before the Ombudsman for Digital Transactions within whose territorial jurisdiction the billing / declared address of the customer is located.

