Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year has been followed by disastrous aftermath for employees of the multi-billionaire company after half its staff was laid off. Musk has been aggressively pushing towards cutting expenses and ever since he took over, there has been complete chaos and panic for employees of Twitter worldwide. He had, after the layoffs last year, formed a team of reliable employees to handle the running of Twitter, which was made to work hard day and night. However, in a fresh round of job cuts, Musk fired the very person who was in charge of the team. Twitter has fired product manager Esther Crawford from the company.

Surprisingly, Esther gave Elon Musk the idea of implementing the blue subscription policy, which earned Twitter a lot of money. Esther led various projects, including the company’s Blue and Next payments platforms, along with Verification Subscriptions. If you remember, Esther was the one whose photo of sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year.

Advertisement

She had posted the picture to show how she and her team were working around the clock and sometimes had to sleep where they worked.

It remains unknown why the company would fire a known efficient employee who made the microblogging site a lot of money and was leading the new Twitter Blue product. Esther has responded to her unexpected termination by tweeting about how her hard work and optimism were a mistake but she said she took pride in her team that worked through all the chaos that took place.

Advertisement

Twitter laid off around 50 of its employees worldwide over the last weekend. Some of them received a termination email late Saturday night, while others tweeted that they discovered about their firing after they were unable to access the company’s internal system. Many Twitter employees also lost access to Slack, the company’s internal communication platform and feared having been terminated but it was later revealed that Musk had not paid Slack its bill and so it was shut off.

Read all the Latest Business News here