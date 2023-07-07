Twitter Vs Threads: 'Whoever Wins Will Be The Winner Of...', Says Billionaire Vinod Khosla

Vinod Khosla, an Indian-American billionaire businessman, has shared his opinion on the battle between Elon Musk’s Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads. Not knowing about the Musk-Zuckerberg fight, Khosla said the more important fight is between Threads and Twitter.

Speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave via video conferencing from the Silicon Valley, US, Khosla said, “I don’t know about that (Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight), but the more important fight is between Threads and Twitter… I think that will be the determinant of the winner."

Launched on Thursday, July 6, Meta’s Threads attracted some 30 million users in less than 24 hours. And, with Meta already having over two billion Instagram users who can directly link their accounts to it, Threads’ user base will grow fast. It is being seen as a threat to Twitter.

On asked if he had joined Threads or planned to quit Twitter, the co-founder of Khosla Ventures said, “I’m not going to leave Twitter but I will probably join Threads too."

He also said he wanted to be active on both platforms. “They are great learning platforms for me. I learn a lot from those threads."

Vinod Khosla currently has over half a million followers on Twitter. He was the first venture capitalist investor in OpenAI when it switched from a nonprofit to a private enterprise in 2019.