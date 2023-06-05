Two IITians Revolutionising Ceiling Fans Industry With Innovative Technology

Lack of innovation is a major bottleneck for the ceiling fan industry in India and there is immense opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to address this limitation. Recognising the opportunity, Manoj Meena, the CEO and Founder of Atomberg Technologies decided to revolutionise the sector with innovative technology.

Meena, who had a passion for robotics and expertise in motors, turned down a job offer from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to pursue his dream of establishing a technology driven hardware company in India. Meena found a great support in his partner and cofounder Sibabrata Das, another innovative entrepreneur and an IIT-Bombay graduate. Das, who had previously founded an e-commerce cosmetics company, joined Meena in this venture. Meena hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and Das belongs to Guwahati, Assam. Their entrepreneurial journey is success story of the emerging businesses from small towns across India.

According to Meena, people tend to keep their fans switched on for long periods without considering the energy consumption implications. He highlights that fans that have been in use for 20 years or more start consuming as much as 175 to 200 watts of electricity, which is comparable to the power consumption of a small-sized refrigerator.

Initially, Atomberg Technologies focused on high-end technical products such as data acquisition systems and vehicle tracking systems. The company made its entry into the ceiling fan industry in 2015. Despite the slightly higher price tag compared to conventional fans, Atomberg Technologies claims that their fans save around Rs 1000-1500 per year, depending on usage and electricity rates. This energy efficiency translates into cost savings for consumers, with the total cost of the fans being recovered within 1-2 years.

The duo embarked on a journey to integrate energy efficiency into their electrical appliances. One of their remarkable innovations was the development of smart ceiling fans equipped with Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) technology, known for its energy-saving capabilities. By consuming only 28 watts at full speed, these smart fans have the potential to significantly reduce power consumption, ultimately leading to savings of up to Rs 2000 on annual electricity bills, as claimed by the company.

By leveraging its knowledge of BLDC motors and focusing on the long-term benefits of energy savings, the company has positioned itself as a leader in the industry. Their commitment to sustainability and consumer value has propelled them to success, providing relief to consumers during sweltering summers while contribting to a greener and more efficient future.