UCO Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 86% to Rs 581.24 Crore

UCO Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 86% to Rs 581.24 Crore

UCO Bank posts its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1,862.34 crore in 2022-23

UCO Bank's net interest income at Rs 7,343.13 crore during the year too was the bank's highest ever.
Public sector UCO Bank on Tuesday reported an 86.2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 581.24 crore for the March 2023 quarter on the back of a reduction in bad loans. The bank reported a profit of Rs 312.18 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

UCO Bank has posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 1,862.34 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 929.76 crore in the preceding fiscal, registering a nearly 100 per cent year-on-year growth, the Kolkata headquartered lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The net interest income (NII) at Rs 7,343.13 crore during the year too was the bank’s highest ever.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) in the fourth quarter declined to 4.78 per cent from 7.89 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the net NPA too declined to 1.29 per cent in the January-March 2022-23 quarter from 2.7 per cent.

UCO Bank’s capital adequacy ratio at 16.51 per cent at March-end 2023 increased by 277 basis points from 13.74 per cent a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

