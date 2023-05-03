UIDAI Launches New Feature To Verify Aadhaar-Linked Mobile Number

On its website and mobile app, the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday unveiled a new feature, making it simple for people to confirm the mobile phone number and email address associated with their Aadhaar card. In several instances, consumers were unaware of the cell number that their Aadhaar was linked with.

People used to worry that they wouldn’t know if their Aadhaar OTP went to a different mobile number, according to a statement from UIDAI. With this feature, consumers can now quickly determine which mobile number or email address is connected to their Aadhaar. This feature is accessible through the official website or the m-Aadhaar app. By going to the m-Aadhaar app, you can confirm your mobile number or email address. Verification will make sure that the phone number you are using to provide the OTP is yours and not someone else’s.

This facility also informs people if there is no mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. According to the statement, “If the mobile number is already verified then people will see a message on the screen. The message will display that the number entered is already registered in the UIDAI records.

The new feature allows users to enter the last three digits of their mobile number on the ‘My Aadhaar’ portal or m-Aadhaar App if they can’t recall the number they provided when applying for their Aadhaar number. To link the email and mobile number with Aadhaar, one must go to the closest Aadhaar centre, according to UIDAI.

The updated functionality will guarantee that the email address and mobile number linked to the Aadhaar card are safe and up to date, giving beneficiaries more security and transparency. The Ministry of Electronics & IT has praised the decision, saying that it will give citizens more control over their Aadhaar information and help avoid any potential exploitation of personal information.

