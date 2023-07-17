Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » Business » Get EPFO Services On This App: Here's How It Works, Know All Benefits Here

Get EPFO Services On This App: Here's How It Works, Know All Benefits Here

EPFO Online Services: The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive mobile governance in India.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:26 IST

New Delhi, India

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. (Representative image)
EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. (Representative image)

EPF members can track PF accounts through mobile phones by using a dedicated app, apart from several other services provided by this government-developed application. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is responsible for administering the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, which is a contributory provident fund scheme for employees in the organised sector in India.

EPFO is a statutory body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. As a member, you join EPF Scheme 1952 which is an investment instrument guaranteeing considerable corpus at the time of retirement.

Also Read: EPFO Nomination Process Online: Step-By-Step Guide To Add Nominee In Your PF Account

Advertisement

You also become a member of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 and you automatically become a member of the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976 wherein insurance in the form of an amount linked to your PF balance is made available in the unfortunate event of death while in service.

To track the PF balance and raise any claim, EPF services are available on the Umang app. There is a dedicated EPFO portal as well to avail all the services. Umang app is the only official app through which EPFO services should be availed.

The Umang app, which stands for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive mobile governance in India.

Also Read: Register EPFO Grievances In Just 4 Simple Steps, Check Details Here

Umang provides a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies.

Users can access various services like Aadhaar, EPF, PAN, Passport, DigiLocker, Bharat BillPay, and more from different government departments and organisations.

Users have the facility to apply Partial / Final Settlement of PF through Umang app.

Advertisement

Also, on Umang, users can activate their EPFO UAN under Employee Centric Services. You cannot activate UAN through SMS. However, you can activate UAN through the Umang App.

You can file Withdrawal, Advance, and Pension claim (after e-Nomination) online through through Umang app.

The following services are available through Umang app:

  • View Passbook
  • Online Claim filing
  • Claim tracking
  • UAN Activation
  • UAN Allotment
  • Jeevan Pramaan Submission
  • Download Pension Payment Order

View your EPF passbook on the Umang app with these easy steps;

Advertisement
top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Search EPFO
    • Click on View Passbook
    • Enter UAN
    • Click on Get OTP & Submit OTP
    • Select Member ID & Download e-Passbook

    To use the Umang app, you can download it from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iOS devices. Once installed, you can register and create an account using your mobile number. After logging in, you can explore the various services available and utilise them as per your requirements.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 17, 2023, 14:18 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:26 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App