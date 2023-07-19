Unicommerce Records 50% Revenue Growth in FY23

Softbank-backed Saas platform Unicommerce has registered a 50 per cent growth in revenue driven by onboarding of new clients and international expansion, a senior company official said.

Unicommerce CEO Kapil Makhija told PTI that the company has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 600 million transactions amounting to over USD 7 billion in annual gross merchandise value.

He said that the company’s growth has been consistent over the past three years and expects it to remain aligned to the expansion of the e-commerce industry in India.

“Unicommerce’s platform has demonstrated remarkable performance with around 50 per cent revenue growth in the financial year 2023. The number of enterprise clients has grown significantly, with a 45 per cent increase in FY’23 and a 68 per cent growth in FY’22," Makhija said.

Advertisement

In its RoC (Registrar of Companies) filing for FY’22, the company reported a 47.5 per cent increase in operating revenue to Rs 59 crore in FY 22.

Its profit after tax increased by 32.5 per cent to Rs 5.98 crore in 2022, from Rs 4.5 crore in 2021.

Makhija did not divulge financial details for FY’23. A 50 per cent growth over FY22 revenue would amount to around Rs 90 crore in FY23.

“From sellers and brands perspective, we have seen newer brands continue to emerge. We have embarked upon international expansion in six geographies. While we have seen good initial traction and 200 per cent growth, we want to continue to grow deeper," Makhija said.

He said macro-economic challenges have had less impact on the company’s business because of stability in the offerings.