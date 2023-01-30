Home » Business » Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as Its New CEO; Here's More About Him

Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as Its New CEO; Here's More About Him

Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO replacing Alan Jope from July 1

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 13:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Hein Schumacher, Uniliver CEO
Hein Schumacher, Uniliver CEO

Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO replacing Alan Jope from July 1. Hein is currently CEO of the global dairy and nutrition business Royal FrieslandCampina and became a Non-Executive Director of Unilever in October last year. He will begin as Unilever CEO on 1 July 2023, after a one-month handover period.

Hein is a global business leader and has served as the CEO of Royal Royal FrieslandCampina, an organisation functional in over 40 countries. Prior to this, he worked in HJ Heinz for more than 10 years. He was appointed as the chief strategy officer prior to his relocation to China as the president and CEO in 2011.

