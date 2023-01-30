Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-2024 before the Parliament on February 1, 2023. The Centre is all set to overachieve its receipts in FY2023 and people are eager to know whether the NDA government will strengthen its desire for fiscal consolidation. Amid these expectations, there are some important changes that the government is likely to put in motion.

For the people paying rent via credit card:

From February 1, there will be no reward points on payment of rent bia credit cards and on the contrary, an extra one percent charge will be levied from the second rental transaction of the calendar month. This has been done by banks like Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank etc.

Tata Motors will increase the prices of all its passenger vehicles

Tata Motors announced on Friday that it has hiked the prices of all its internal combustion engine passenger vehicles. This comes due to the regulatory changes and rises in overall input costs. As of now, the company has not divulged exact details on the hike of these prices. But the average increase is likely going to be around 1.2 percent depending on the variant and model.

LPG cylinder price

The LPG cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and Union territories in India. Analysts are keen on knowing whether the rates will be increased or slashed on February 1.

Old Vehicles to be seized in Noida from February 1, 2023

Old vehicles will be seized in Noida area from February 1, 2023, based on their registration older than 15 years for petrol engines and 10 years for diesel engines. The decision came from the administration recently. Earlier on October 1, 2022, the Transport Department had already cancelled the registration for vehicles that were over 15 years with petrol engines and 10 years for diesel engines.

