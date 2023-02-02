Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth straight budget in Parliament on Wednesday. One of the highlights of the Union Budget 2023-24 was slashing fertiliser subsidies by 22 per cent. The budget has placed the fund at Rs 175,100 crore, down from Rs 225,220 crore in 2022-23. Thus, the allocation is lower than the revised estimate for fertiliser subsidy. The Union government aims to focus on macroeconomic stability amid global turbulence hence reducing the subsidy.

The subsidy bill of the government in FY 23 saw an increase from a budgeted Rs 3.17 lakh crore due to a rise in global commodity prices. Later, as a Covid measure, the Centre extended free food programs. Sonal Varma, the chief economist for Asia outside of Japan at Nomura said, “Although the government had to increase support in the form of free food grains and fertiliser subsidies due to greater commodity inflation, subsidies in FY23 were 64% more than the budget forecast."

Economists opine that the government is on the route to discontinuing the exceptional assistance that was given during and after the Covid-19 pandemic era. As a result, the free food programme and PDS have been combined, which has reduced the cost of subsidies. As prices rose on the worldwide market, fertiliser subsidies were also boosted. This requirement has diminished as prices have stabilised, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

The decrease in funding for FY24 is in line with expectations, according to ICRA’s chief economist Aditi Nayar, who also noted that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana has been discontinued and has been incorporated into the National Food Security Act. Input price cooling and the discontinuation of the programme also contributed to lowering.

