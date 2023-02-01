Budget 2023 Highlights: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman Give You Tax Relief Amid Global Recession Fears?

Budget 2023 Highlights: Lowering fiscal deficit, offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support the economy as the world faces a slowdown will be on the agenda of the Narendra Modi government as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023 today — the last full budget ahead of the 2024 General Elections as well as polls in key states such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Sitharaman, dressed in a red sari to match the ‘bahi khata’, has reached Parliament ahead of the Budget 2023 presentation, which has the middle class hoping for Income Tax benefits apart from others sops. Earlier, she met President Droupadi Murmu as is customary.

Since taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up capital spending, including on roads and energy, while wooing investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to continue that policy, and announce 10 per cent to 12 per cent increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick-up in tax collections.

The Finance Ministry’s annual Economic Survey, released on Tuesday, forecast the economy could grow 6-6.8 per cent year-on-year next fiscal year, down from 7 per cent projected for the current year, while warning about the impact of global slowdown on exports. “India’s growth outlook seems better than in the pre-pandemic years, and the Indian economy is prepared to grow at its potential in the medium term," the report said. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast India’s economy would grow by 6.1 per cent in 2023-4, slowing from 6.8 per cent in this fiscal year. Like other economies, India too faces risk from the global slowdown. Inflation remains a concern as higher global prices for fuel and commodities threaten to dampen economic growth. The Reserve Bank of India bank has raised its benchmark policy rate by 225 basis points since May 2022 to tame retail inflation — which accelerated to over 7 per cent after a surge in food and energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine war. Worried over rising public debt, the federal government is likely to cut its fiscal deficit to between 5.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 from the 6.4 per cent of 2022-23, officials have said.

