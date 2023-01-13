Union Budget 2023: When and Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman Present Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all prepared to present the Union Budget in the Parliament on February 1, Wednesday. Every year, all eyes are set on the Budget session as it brings new reforms for the economy as well as the common man. The Union Budget 2023 is also significant, for it is the last full budget of the present government ahead of the general elections to be held in mid-2024.

The forthcoming budget also comes amid a looming global recession, a prolonged war and monetary tightening across countries due to inflation. Experts expect the budget will be more rural and infra-focused. Industry sectors are hoping for a reduction in personal income rates for an increase in disposable incomes.

Advertisement

If you are also waiting for the upcoming budget session and curious to know about when, where and how to watch the live telecast then here we are to help you out.

Budget 2023: Date and Time

The union budget will be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1, i.e Wednesday. The session will begin around 11 am. Unlike previous years, the budget presentation was done on the first day of the Budget session, this year it will be presented on the second day of the session. This is because the Parliamentary session is expected to start on January 31. Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey of India on January 31.

Budget 2023: Where to Watch

Advertisement

If you want to watch the budget session online, watch it on the official YouTube channel of PIB and Sansad TV. If you want to watch the live telecast then you can switch the channels to Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

You can also follow News18 for major highlights and expert analysis. Besides News18, all major television channels including CNBC TV-18 and CNBC Aawaaz will live stream the event.

Read all the Latest Business News here