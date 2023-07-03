Unleash Your Profit Potential With This Lucrative Business Venture, Know More

Many of us aspire to start our own business, but choosing the right idea can be challenging. To opt for a venture that fetches profits, one needs to do thorough research. Let us have a look at a highly profitable business idea which is growing at a rapid rate i.e., the cardboard box or corrugated box business. The demand for these boxes has skyrocketed in recent times due to the increasing popularity of online shopping. Therefore, entering this business can be a game-changing one.

To begin with, an entrepreneur will require approximately 5,000 square feet of space, including a warehouse to store the items. Two types of machinery are required to carry forward this process - automatic and semi-automatic. The most crucial raw material for this business is craft paper, which sells for around Rs 40 per kg in the market. By utilizing higher-quality craft paper, one can manufacture better-quality boxes.

The most interesting fact about this business is that it can be initiated on both small as well as large scales. If one opts for a larger-scale operation, an investment of approximately Rs 20 lakh will be required. Nevertheless, the profit margin in the cardboard box business is remarkably high. With proper marketing strategies, you can earn anywhere from Rs 5 to 10 lakh per month.