UP Farmers Can Now Install Free Solar Pumps Through Kisan Uday Yojana; Know More

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, in its first paperless financial budget of the second term for the financial year 2022–23, announced the installation of new 15,000 solar pumps in the state. It was done to provide free irrigation to the farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha and Utthan Mahabhiyan Yojana.

Additionally, the budget makes provisions for free irrigation services for farmers via 34,307 public tube wells and 252 small branch canals. Further, the State Government would pay Rs 423 crore to NABARD for the construction of 2100 new state tube wells, while Rs 150 crore has been proposed for the modernisation of 6600 state tube wells and Rs 130 crore for the restoration of 569 defunct state tube wells.

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are asked to apply to this Yojana, which aims to solve the irrigation and water problems by giving farmers a 90% subsidy for installing pump sets and tube wells. Farmers from all across the states responded favourably to the programme. The government promised that it would soon be implemented in other states as well.

This programme promises to solve the irrigation and water problems by giving farmers a 70% subsidy for installing pump sets and tube wells. Farmers will be given solar pumps for irrigation in the fields. Furthermore, it is significant to emphasise that this is intended to lessen the power scarcity and farmers’ reliance on electricity.

In particular, solar energy can be produced in the waste area. Electricity sales are another way for farmers to make money. A loan will be given to 30% of the banks. It will be necessary to provide the farmer with the final 10%. The nodal designated for the scheme’s operation is the agriculture department.

As stated by the Government of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, stand-alone solar pumps with varied capacities of up to 7.5 HP are eligible for a subsidy when installed. However, the government of Uttar Pradesh boosted the subsidy to 45%, instead of 30%, for 2 and 3-HP solar pumps.

