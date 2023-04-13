UP Govt To Distribute Free Ration To Cardholders From April 13 To April 24

Uttar Pradesh government has started distribution of free ration to cardholders from today, April 13, 2023. The free ration drive will continue until April 24, 2023. Ration cardholders have to show their card at designated ration shops to procure free ration. Under the National Food Security Act 2013 (NFSA), cardholders get free ration supplies every month. According to the District Supply Officer of Ghaziabad, the beneficiaries will receive free ration in the district from today till April 24, 2023.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been giving benefits of a free ration scheme to poor families. Earlier, the free ration was disbursed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). From January 1, 2023, the government is distributing free rations under the NFSA. So far the government has aided 81.35 crore people and the scheme will be continued till December 2023. Benefits are provided under the NFSA to the priority household members as well as the Antyodaya Anna Yojana family.

PMGKAY was implemented in seven phases between April 2020 and December 2022, costing the Centre a total of Rs 3.43 trillion, according to preliminary figures. Because the states’ off-take of grains in the scheme’s seventh phase, which ran from October to December 2022, was 9.17 million tonnes rather than the initial projection of 3.9 trillion rupees, the expenditure was lower than the earlier estimate. Compared to an initial estimate of Rs 44,762 crore, the final phase of PMGKAY’s costs came to Rs 34,208 crore.

Since the free ration program’s inception in April 2020, the Center has supplied more than 100 MT of foodgrains to help those who were suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Estimates show that states have raised 1.89 MT of the 2.11 MT of wheat that was supposed to be given under PMGKAY between October and December 2022. States have received 7.27 MT of the 9.89 MT of rice that was allocated to them. The program has been running continuously with a few extensions, except December 2020 through April 2021. The most recent extension lasted until December 31, 2022, for three months.

