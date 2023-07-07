Update Stock Info Under Essential Commodities Act: Centre To Wheat-pulses Traders

The Central government has made it compulsory for all the traders selling pulses and wheat to give information about stock under the Essential Commodities Act, of 1955. Sellers are required to update the information of their stock from June 23, 2023, until March 31, 2024, every Friday on the official portal by registering on the official website https://evegoils.nic.in/ of the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

This has been done by the Centre to check inflation, to put a full stop to all the black marketing of wheat and pulses and to also keep in check their growing prices. As mentioned on the official website, no part of the stock held by a processor unit should be sold in the open market. Under the Essential Commodities Act, of 1955, the Government of India has issued stock limits and will timely update the public regarding the instructions related to stocking food items.

Registration has already begun in Bihar, as many shopkeepers have registered themselves, and sellers of wheat and pulses in all states of India are required to register themselves, falling under the entities of trader, wholesaler, retailer (one retail outlet), big chain retailer (more than one retail outlet) and processor.

Steps to Register