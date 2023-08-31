UPI-Digital Rupee Interoperability: Kotak Mahindra Bank Adds Feature In App

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced the introduction of a UPI interoperability feature on its digital rupee (e₹) application as a part of the RBI’s CBDC pilot project. With this, e₹ app users can now scan any QR code at merchants to make payments for groceries and daily expenses. This feature will empower customers to make payments on the existing UPI QR codes available at merchants. As on date, the feature is Live for Android users.

“The ‘e₹’ app allows users to make transactions without disclosing bank account details, supports easy transfers, decluttering the bank statements to ensure a safe and regulated interface, making the experience seamless," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.