Score In IPL With UPI-Linked Credit Cards! How Fans Can Earn Rewards? Check Details Here

Cashless payments and digital wallets are becoming increasingly popular across sectors because they provide ease, security, and a unified user experience. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is going on in full swing, along with a fresh wave of innovation that is likely to change India’s payments ecosystem. This year, fans can embrace the cashless revolution with the introduction of UPI-linked credit cards, offering a seamless and secure payment experience.

The IPL season is an ideal time to highlight the advantages of cashless payments and UPI-linked credit cards. With millions of viewers tuning in from all over the world, this credit card on UPI has the potential to not only alter the Indian payments industry, but also to stimulate a global move towards digital payments, NPCI said.

With UPI-linked credit cards, fans can easily purchase everything from tickets to goods while also getting rewarded.

RuPay Credit Cardholders can look forward to various incentives throughout the IPL season with exciting campaigns such as “Scan & Score". This campaign offers a rewards journey based on scanning QR codes located at various partner retail outlets, websites, or applications. The highest scorer of each day receives the Man of the Match Trophy and an Apple Watch.

According to NPCI, UPI-linked credit cards at the IPL is a game changer that will transform India’s payments industry. Fans may enjoy a simple and safe payment experience while also being rewarded for their loyalty by embracing cashless payments and digital wallets.

RuPay Credit Cards on UPI

RuPay Credit Cards on UPI provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience for the customers. Customers benefit from the ease and the increased opportunity to use their credit cards. Merchants benefit from the increase in consumption by being part of the credit ecosystem with acceptance of credit cards using asset lite QR codes.

Furthermore, using UPI-linked credit cards eliminates the need to carry physical cash or cards, lowering the risk of loss or theft. It also provides a better level of security because transactions are validated by a PIN, making card information theft more difficult.

This convergence of technology and sports demonstrates how innovation is not restricted to a single industry, but has the ability to impact every part of our lives.

Which Banks Are Currently Live For Credit Cards On UPI?

Currently, four banks are live to link RuPay Credit Card on UPI – Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank & Axis Bank

Which Apps Have Been Enabled For Linking Credit Cards On UPI?

Currently, on BHIM, Mobikwik and Paytm app customers can link their RuPay Credit Card on UPI. Other apps are enhancing their tech platforms to enable linking of credit cards on UPI.

How Can You Link RuPay Credit Card On UPI?

RuPay Credit cards can be linked to a UPI ID thus directly enabling safe, and secure payment transactions.

Follow these simple steps to link your RuPay Credit Card with UPI.